Exclusive-Law firm tied to bankruptcy judge resignation did not make conflict disclosures -data analysis

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsWILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) - A Texas law firm did not follow standard disclosure practices in at least 27 cases that might have revealed its former partner was secretly in a romantic relationship with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones while the firm was appearing before him, a data analysis by Reuters has found.

Jones announced his resignation on Oct. 15 after publicly acknowledging he had been living for years with his longtime romantic partner Elizabeth Freeman, who until December was a partner at Jackson Walker.

Freeman also worked as a contract lawyer for Jackson Walker after leaving the firm. In April, she secured a key role in a mediation overseen by Jones to wind down insurance-services provider GWG Holdings, a job that started at $100,000 a month. Jones and Jackson Walker signed off on the arrangement without disclosing the relationship, court papers show. headtopics.com

After allegations about the undisclosed relationship surfaced this month in a court filing by a litigant challenging an order by Jones, the judge acknowledged the relationship with Freeman in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. He said he believed he was not required to disclose the connection because Freeman did not appear in his courtroom, there was no economic benefit to him from her legal work and the two are not married.

Jackson Walker said it investigated the allegation and consulted with outside ethics experts, and instructed Freeman not to work or bill on any cases before Jones. It did not identify the ethics experts it consulted or say what it learned from the investigation.Law firms and other professionals employed by debtors are required under a bankruptcy rule to publicly list potential connections so that judges and other parties in the bankruptcy can assess if there might conflicts of interest. headtopics.com

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Israel summons Russian ambassador to protest at Moscow's hosting of HamasExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Ukraine eyes global peace summit this year, says deputy foreign ministerExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Ukraine eyes global peace summit this year, says deputy foreign ministerExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕