Exclusive-Alo Yoga parent seeks investment at $10 billion valuation -sources

(Reuters) - Alo Yoga's parent company is exploring a potential investment that could value the U.S. maker of celebrity-donned workout clothes at about $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Alo Yoga founders Danny Harris and Marco DeGeorge have hired investment bank Moelis to advise on options that include selling a stake in the company, the sources said. No transaction structure has been agreed, and it is possible that Alo Yoga decides against any deal, said the sources, who requested anonymity because the matter is confidential.Alo, an acronym for air, land and ocean, is often worn by celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Katie Holmes, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner and featured in paparazzi photos.

The company's bestsellers include $128 leggings and $108 sweatshirts. Alo has also expanded into footwear, beauty and wellness categories. Los Angeles-based Color Image generated over $1 billion of revenue in 2022 and the business doubled in size from 2021 to 2022, Harris, who is also Alo's chief executive officer, told the Wall Street Journal in May.

