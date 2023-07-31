Excess Capacity in US Healthcare System and Cost Constraints

The United States healthcare system has excess capacity . Costs are constrained by insurance companies requiring pre-approval before non-emergency interventions. Physicians and hospitals typically have several employees tasked with ongoing communication with insurance companies. This is inefficient and costly. In Canada, costs are constrained by numerous choke points.

Numbers of hospital beds, operating rooms, CT/MRI/PET scanners, training positions for physicians, nurses, and support staff, and the budgets to operate all of these are tightly controlled by government. It is much easier to control costs using the Canadian approach (limiting supply) than the American approach (limiting utilization of available supply). Healthcare resources provided by provincial governments are usually less than those needed. While this reduces spending, it leads to the potentially dangerous situation of patients having to wait. And costs escalate as patients become sicker. Emergency departments have been safety valves for patients deteriorating while waitin





