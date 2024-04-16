Exceptional Diving Catch and Homers Lead Baltimore to Victory

saved a run with an exceptional diving catch in deep left-center, then homered and drove in three runs for the“The fellas say the catch was No. 1 that they've seen,” Mullins responded. “I'm going to take their word for it.”drove in two runs during his third career three-hit day, which came two days after his second. Ryan O’Hearn andto pop out with runners on the corners to end the fifth and worked a clean sixth after Baltimore starterworked a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

“That might be one of the best plays I've ever had behind me,” Irving said. “That was one of the coolest. ... Yeah, shoot. I don't know if I'll ever see a play like that while I'm pitching again.”In the fifth, Mullins turned on Varland’s 1-2 cutter and sent a high-arcing shot that hugged the fair side of the foul pole on its way over the out-of-town scoreboard.

Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 prospect in baseball who was promoted last week, went 0 for 4 a day after getting his first major league hit. The 20-year-old Holliday is 1 for 19 in five games. going on 10-day injured list. “They’re both going to play shortstop for us,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I don’t think it’s difficult for me to acknowledge that sometimes those decisions are not clear-cut.” will make his first rehab outing on Tuesday at Double-A Bowie.

Baltimore Orioles Diving Catch Home Run Victory Runs Closer Save

