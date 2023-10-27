Ex-MP Romeo Saganash referred to restorative justice program in sexual assault case

The Manitoba government says former NDP member of Parliament Romeo Saganash, who was charged with sexual assault earlier this year, has been referred to a restorative justice program.

Saganash’s lawyer, Ethan Pollock, said in an e-mail on Friday that he was not at “liberty to discuss this matter until there is finality.” Carmen Roy, who works for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, decided to go public about the case in August. She said in a written statement at the time that she did not want to be silent, but instead use her voice “to help other victims of sexual trauma.”

Marshall said on Friday that she and her client learned last week that the case was being diverted to a restorative justice program.“She was prepared to go to court and she wanted to see accountability,” said Marshall. “She’s upset ... and I agree this is not justice being served.” headtopics.com

The Manitoba government’s website says one of the goals of its criminal justice modernization strategy is to use restorative justice options to “improve public safety, reduce delays in the court system and ultimately reduce reliance on incarceration.”A court clerk said Saganash’s next slated appearance is Dec. 15.

“Mr. Saganash has been a valuable member of the Indigenous and Canadian political community for a considerable period of time.” In July 2022, he had been named as one of the residential school survivors who would work with a national committee struck by the federal government on how to address possible unmarked graves and missing children. headtopics.com

