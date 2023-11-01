Ex-Goldman banker gets three years in prison for insider trading

Brijesh Goel, 39, who had been a Goldman vice president, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan federal court. Goel was convicted in June on four counts of securities fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.Goel had asked to be sentenced to time served, followed by immediate deportation to India.

He grew up in Gurugram, a Delhi suburb, and moved to the United States after getting married in 2014.Prosecutors said Goel tipped his friend Akshay Niranjan about at least six potential mergers in which Goldman was involved in 2017 and 2018, including a takeover of Spirit Airlines and T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint.

Goel allegedly learned the information from internal Goldman emails and passed the tips while playing squash. Prosecutors said he also obstructed a federal grand jury and the Securities and Exchange Commission by asking Niranjan to delete text messages about the scheme, which generated about $280,000 of profits.Goel's sentence also includes three years of supervised release, a $75,000 fine, an $85,000 forfeiture, and restitution to be determined later.They also said deportation,"along with all of the other life-shattering penalties already inflicted on Mr.

