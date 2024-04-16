Evil Doers 1 Blue Jays 3: Bassitt Shines in Victory

Evil Doers 1 Blue Jays 3 But Bassitt was great, and the Jays did just enough on offense. Bassitt went 6.1 innings, allowing 4 hits, 2 walks with 5 strikeouts and just 1 earned against. Considering the opposition, that might be the best start he has given us. It is so much fun watching him pitch. Tim Mayza got the last two outs of the seventh inning. Chad Green pitched a clean 8th, getting a strikeout.

We only had 4 hits, but 8 walks and a wild pitch got us enough runs to win. We scored: If given eight walks, you should score more than 3 runs. There were a few at-bats, while Gil had a hard time finding the strike zone, that were..just terrible. But we won on the strength of a terrific starting pitcher. Jays of the Day: Bassitt , Kirk . Let’s give honourable mention to Green, Garcia and Mayza. The Other Award: Justin Turner . He could have made it a blowout with a hit at the right moment.

