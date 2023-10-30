Evergrande Winding-up Hearing Adjourned by Hong Kong Court

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted developer, got more breathing room as a Hong Kong court adjourned a winding-up hearing.GM Hit With More Strikes While Stellantis Reaches Deal With UAW

Liquidation risks rose recently after a shock from Evergrande late in September, when it scrapped creditor meetings at the last minute and said it must reassess its proposed restructuring plan. Any eventual winding-up would make Evergrande, with about 2.39 trillion yuan ($327 billion) of liabilities, the biggest Chinese developer to ever face such a fate.

Evergrande’s saga injects more uncertainty into China’s property debt crisis as it heads into its fourth year amid record defaults. The problems for the industry began in 2020 when authorities laid out “three red lines,” which set leverage benchmarks for builders if they wanted to borrow more money. By the end of the next year, Evergrande had defaulted. headtopics.com

The fate of the builder and even bigger peer Country Garden Holdings Co.—deemed in default for the first time in recent days—is of broader significance to an economy where the property market and related industries account for about 20% of gross domestic product.As the real estate crisis came to threaten worse contagion, authorities have recently taken steps to fine tune policy including a broad relaxation of downpayment requirements for homes and cuts to some mortgage rates.

That’s not an easy process in dealing with Chinese developers. Most Evergrande projects are operated by local units, which could be hard for the offshore liquidator to seize. The builder has to present “concrete” restructuring progress to help avoid the once-unthinkable liquidation. Amid mounting pressure, Evergrande also held talks in recent days with some creditors who had previously opposed its plan. headtopics.com

