Evergrande Units to Be Part of Revised Debt Plan, Rep Says

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group will look to use its subsidiaries' shares as key components in any further debt-restructuring attempts, its legal representative said, pointing to a possible path of avoiding an asset-liquidation order.

The new tactic now would involve shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. and Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd., the lawyer said at a court hearing in Hong Kong Monday to determine if Evergrande should be wound up.The lawyer’s comment came as a reply to Judge Linda Chan’s question on how the developer would craft a new plan despite its inability to restructure through the “normal” means of issuing debt or shares.

Evergrande’s original proposal included an option for some creditors to get instruments tied to equity of the three firms. Their shares have all plunged more than 80% this year. Getting creditors’ backing for a new plan could prove challenging, as they are becoming increasingly frustrated at the case’s lack of progress. headtopics.com

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted developer, won a final chance to set what could be the nation’s biggest ever restructuring back on track, as a Hong Kong court pushed back a winding-up hearing.

