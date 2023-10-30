Evergrande Units to Be Key Part of Revised Debt Plan, Rep Says

Evergrande Units to Be Key Part of Revised Debt Plan, Rep SaysECB’s Simkus Sees Current Rate Level Likely Enough in DecemberKorea Bank Stocks Drop as President Yoon Says Borrowers Feel Like ‘Slaves’ArcelorMittal Drops as Kazakh Nationalization Looms After FireECB’s Kazimir Says Rate-Cut Bets for First Half 2024 MisplacedWarning Signs Grow Apple Is Losing Chinese Consumers to HuaweiStrained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpSpanish Inflation Quickens to Highest Since April...

counterparts: TMU studyFinancial planning for raising kids: expert says cash flow is keyFinancial stress levels climb as Canadians use debt to pay for essentialsEmployers set aside less for 2024 pay increases: surveyBank of Canada rate pause opens sweet spot for savers: Dale JacksonUBS Takes Down Credit Suisse Logo From Canary Wharf BuildingHSBC May Hike Performance-Related Pay But Warns Costs to RiseEvergrande Winding-up Hearing Adjourned by Hong Kong CourtAustralia’s Surprisingly Strong...

Evergrande Units to Be Key Part of Revised Debt Plan, Rep SaysChina Evergrande Group will look to use shares of its subsidiaries as key components in any further debt-restructuring attempts, its legal representative said Monday, pointing to a possible path of avoiding an asset-liquidation order. Read more ⮕

Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) Gain Popularity as Affordable Housing OptionsAs states implement better zoning policies, accessory dwelling units (ADUs) are becoming more popular as affordable housing options. ADUs can be rented out for extra income and now can be legally converted and sold as condos. Lenders can also consider estimated rental income from ADUs when underwriting mortgages. Read more ⮕

Evergrande Faces Make-or-Break Moment in Winding-Up Hearing Evergrande , a Chinese real estate company, is facing a crucial moment in its winding-up hearing. The outcome of the hearing will determine the future of the company and its impact on the global economy. Read more ⮕

China Evergrande faces winding-up challenge in Hong Kong courtExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

China Evergrande faces winding-up challenge in Hong Kong courtChina Evergrande Group's fate will be tested on Monday as Hong Kong's High Court hears a winding-up petition against the embattled property developer, nearly... Read more ⮕

Evergrande Winding-up Hearing Adjourned by Hong Kong Court(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted developer, got more breathing room as a Hong Kong court adjourned a winding-up hearing.Most ... Read more ⮕