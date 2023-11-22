Evergrande creditor seizes Hui Ka Yan's Peak Mansions, HK01 says. Here are the key takeaways from Canada's budget update. ADM studied potential deal for IFF's Nourish Unit. Asia stocks to fall as Nvidia caps sluggish US day: Markets wrap. How Huawei's chipmaker turned US sanctions into a China success story. Markets today: 'big seven' rally in focus as Nvidia underwhelms. Citi is in talks to start new private credit strategy by early 2024.

'Tourist investors' have been punishing Japan's earnings misses. Rite Aid bankruptcy judge sets March 1 deadline to reorganize. Top 1% of tax filers saw incomes rise by almost 10% in 2021: Statistics Canada. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Women less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary: surveys. Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP. Many Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than U.S





Canadian and U.S. markets rise after data show labour markets continue to coolTORONTO — Markets on both sides of the border ended the week on a sunny note after a pair of reports showed signs of cooling in the job market on both sides of the border, lending optimism to investors looking for certainty.

Markets today: World shares are mixed as recession worries pull European markets lowerWorld shares were mixed on Monday, with European markets barely moving as investors grew cautious over the potential for recession in the region.

Midday Markets: Energy and Tech Stocks Lift TSX, U.S. Markets MixedCanada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading as strength in energy and technology stocks helped lead the way higher. Meanwhile, U.S. stock markets showed a mixed performance. The Dow Jones was up, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite were down. Crude oil and natural gas prices also saw gains, while gold and copper prices increased as well. In other news, rental prices in Canada reached a new high last month, with a 9.9% year-over-year increase.

AMD Forecasts $2 Billion in Sales for AI Chip to Compete with NvidiaAdvanced Micro Devices (AMD) predicts $2 billion in sales in 2024 from its chip designed to rival Nvidia in the AI market, helping shares recover after a disappointing quarterly outlook. The chip, called MI300X, aims to loosen Nvidia's dominance in the data centre AI chip market.

Nvidia shares drop to five-month-low after report of canceled China ordersExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Nvidia shares drop to five-month-low after report of canceled orders to ChinaNvidia’s stock is now down nearly 20% from its record high close of $493.55 reached on Aug. 31

