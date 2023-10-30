Events and Cheapest Gas in Thunder Bay

​Submit your Good Morning Thunder Bay photo here: photos@tbnewswatch.comHere are some events happening in Thunder Bay on Monday and Tuesday:

Ice Breaker Tournament Returns to Thunder BayThe annual Ice Breaker Tournament is set to take place in Thunder Bay , following its successful return last year. The tournament serves as the unofficial kickoff to the season and will feature 60 teams across six divisions. Organizers are working hard to ensure smooth logistics and adequate time between games for teams. The championship games will be held at the Tournament Centre on Nov. 12. Read more ⮕

Late Surge by Bombers Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Thunder Bay North StarsThe Thunder Bay North Stars hold on for a 5-4 victory against the Bombers, despite a late surge by the opposing team. The North Stars maintain their winning streak with a sixth consecutive win. Read more ⮕

Family-Friendly Fun and Evening Entertainment in Thunder BayThis Sunday in Thunder Bay , enjoy a mix of family fun, live music, and entertainment options. Don't miss out on the cheapest gas in town at K&A on City Road for $1.32. Read more ⮕

Thunder on Rails Model Railroad Show brings model railroaders together for charity eventLocal and out-of-town model railroaders gather at the Thunder on Rails Model Railroad Show to showcase their hobby and support the Thunder Bay Metro Lions Club and its supported charities. Visitors of all ages enjoy various model railroad layouts, antique toy trains, and other hobby displays. Read more ⮕

Jokic, Nuggets rout Thunder for third win to start seasonNikola Jokic had 28 points and 14 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets roll past the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-95 on Sunday for their third straight win to open the season. Read more ⮕

