Evacuation Advisory Issued in Japan After Powerful Earthquake

Japan issued an evacuation advisory for the coastal areas of Okinawa after a powerful earthquake triggered a tsunami warning. Tsunami waves of up to 3 metres were expected to reach large areas of Japan's southwestern coast.

This comes after a deadly earthquake on New Year's Day that left over 230 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly.



Japan issues evacuation advisory for Okinawa areas after earthquake, tsunami

