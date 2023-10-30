European Stocks Rise as Investors Focus on Central Bank Meetings and Economic Data

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - European stock indexes rose on Monday as investors focused on the outlook for interest rates ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings and economic data.

The earnings season also continues with Apple, Airbnb, McDonald's, Moderna and Eli Lilly & Co among the many reporting this week. Results so far have been underwhelming, contributing to the S&P 500's retreat into correction territory (.SPX).

Stocks were subdued in the Asian session, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) up 0.3%, having hit a one-year low last week.U.S. stock futures were up, suggesting the market gains were set to continue in Wall Street , . headtopics.com

Japan's Nikkei (.N225) fell 0.95% amid speculation the BOJ might tweak its yield curve control policy when its two-day policy meeting wraps up on Tuesday. In the euro zone, government bond yields were lower, with the benchmark 10-year German yield down 1 basis point at 2.822% .

Yields on 10-year Treasuries stood at 4.8857%, having climbed around 31 basis points this month. Sentiment will be tested further this week when the U.S. Treasury announces its refunding plans, with more increases likely. headtopics.com

The U.S. dollar index was down around 0.1% at 106.450 , and the euro was up 0.2% on the day at $1.05825 .Risk appetite was dulled to some extent by Israel's push to surround Gaza's main city in a self-declared"second phase" of a three-week war against Iranian-backed Hamas militants. But analysts said this was just one of a number of factors affecting sentiment.

Lombard Odier’s Chaar said that investors would be watching for whether the conflict escalates beyond the region and whether or not it disrupts oil markets.

