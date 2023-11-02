European shares gain on bets of Fed rate-hiking cycle end

The real-estate sector gained 2.7% with Finnish residential real estate group Kojamo advancing 7.6% following third-quarter results. The technology sector rose 2.3%, with Just Eat Takeaway.com, Europe's biggest online meal delivery company, gaining 7% on U.S. peer DoorDash's strong fourth-quarter core profit forecast.

Swiss staffing company Adecco Group was the top STOXX 600 gainer with a 10.2% increase after reporting a better-than-expected third-quarter net profit.Novo Nordisk rose 2.1% on record sales and operating profits for the third quarter, but flagged continued restrictions on supplies of its hugely popular Wegovy weight-loss drug.

