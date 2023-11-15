European Gas Prices Edge Higher as Winter Risks Shift Into Focus

European gas prices have increased as the focus shifts to winter risks. Fibra Next is planning the largest local IPO in Mexico since 2018. Banks and private credit are starting a €3 billion funding for Techem LBO. Rivian is planning a $15 billion fake bond plan to secure a tax break. Ghana expects higher growth and lower inflation in 2024. US shoppers are taking a break, leading to easing prices and a sign of a cooling economy.

Carson Block and Nate Anderson have become SEC tipsters for cash payouts. The correlation between Bitcoin and stocks is now the most negative since the onset of Covid. UBS has won the right to fight for a cut to a €1.8 billion French fine. Ottawa has extended the deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are uncomfortably close to being broke, according to MNP. Edward Jones states that many Canadians are stuck in a chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: European Gas Prices Edge Higher as Winter Risks Shift Into FocusEuropean gas prices have increased slightly as the focus shifts to winter risks . Ethiopia plans to suspend debt service and restructure its Eurobond. Vitol has hired a supertanker for Venezuelan oil as rules are softened. Nvidia's winning streak is showing signs of overheating. Food inflation is expected to ease next year. China's economic activity is mixed as Beijing increases support. UK has received a record £93 billion in orders for a conventional bond sale. Goldman's Kostin predicts stock gains in 2024. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax . Surveys show that women are less likely to request a raise or negotiate salary . Many Canadians are struggling financially and experiencing personal finance stress . Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their US counterparts.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Gas Prices Fall in Canada, Led by Ontario and the MaritimesAverage gas prices fell 2.8 cents per litre to $1.535 between Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, according to data from Kalibrate. Gas prices fell at a sharper pace this week in Canada, led by steady declines across Ontario’s largest cities and the Maritimes. Sarnia, Ont. stood out once again as the most volatile region for the average price of regular gasoline, booking a 14.3 cent per litre drop between Nov. 2 and Nov. 9.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: US Producer Prices Decline, Tencent Profit Beats Estimates, and MoreThis news article covers various topics including the decline in US producer prices, Tencent's profit beating estimates, a US-based financier shutting down its Ethiopian unit, SpaceX discussing spinning off Starlink via IPO , ECB's Centeno expressing concerns over a soft landing in the Euro area, Barclays marketing a dollar AT1 bond, Abu Dhabi's ADQ and Chimera committing billions to a new fund, European gas prices rising, Ethiopia suspending debt service and planning to restructure Eurobond, Ottawa extending the deadline for underused housing tax , surveys showing women being less likely to request a raise or negotiate salary , and the financial stress faced by many Canadians .

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

NATİONALPOST: Midday Markets: Energy and Tech Stocks Lift TSX, U.S. Markets MixedCanada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading as strength in energy and technology stocks helped lead the way higher. Meanwhile, U.S. stock markets showed a mixed performance. The Dow Jones was up, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite were down. Crude oil and natural gas prices also saw gains, while gold and copper prices increased as well. In other news, rental prices in Canada reached a new high last month, with a 9.9% year-over-year increase.

Source: nationalpost | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Canadians forced to leave loved ones behind in Gaza StripSome Canadians who escaped the Gaza Strip say Canada's definition of family means they had to make the heartbreaking choice to leave loved ones behind.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Canadians Plan to Save Money During the Holiday SeasonA survey reveals that Canadians intend to spend less on the holiday season this year. Many Canadians plan to use proactive shopping tactics to save money, such as looking for deals, shopping early, and keeping a budget.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »