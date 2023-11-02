European Gas Fluctuates on Uncertainty Over Demand and War Risks

7%, Boosting Case for SNB Rate PauseAmsterdam Airport Set for Flight Cancelations Due to CiaránEskom Says Its Coal Pollution Kills 330 South Africans a YearStocks, Bonds Rally on Hopes Fed Is Done Hiking: Markets WrapOrigin’s Top Investor to Reject Brookfield’s A$19 Billion BidUganda Oil Pipeline Protesters Face Police Detention, HRW SaysIndia’s Top Adviser Sees RBI Holding Fire If Fed Hikes AgainU.S.

BNNBLOOMBERG: European Gas Falls as Mild Weather Counters Geopolitical RisksEuropean natural gas prices eased as traders weighed a mild weather outlook and high inventories against the potential impact of a widening of the war in the Middle East.

BNNBLOOMBERG: European Gas Slides on Subdued Demand and Contained War OutlookEuropean natural gas prices declined for a second day as November kicked off with a mild and windy weather outlook and optimism that the war in the Middle East might not impact global fuel flows.

PGCITIZEN: Uncertainty Surrounds Completion Date for Broadway Subway in VancouverThe provincial government has not provided a clear timeline for the completion of the Broadway Subway project in Vancouver. The project's completion target has been revised multiple times, and the latest report does not mention a specific date for service commencement. The government has stated that more information will be available once the boring process is complete. The project's budget remains at $2.83 billion.

CP24: High interest rates, market uncertainty continue to 'grip the new condominium sector' in GTA: reportThe number of new condos sold in the Greater Toronto Area so far this year is at its lowest level in a decade, with just under 10,000 units purchased since the beginning of 2023, according to a new report.

YAHOOFINANCECA: First Quantum shares extend fall over Panama mine uncertaintyPanama President Laurentino Cortizo said on Sunday the country would hold a referendum to decide whether to scrap contract with First Quantum's local unit...

YAHOOFINANCECA: Despite economic uncertainty, analysts upbeat ahead of Shopify's earningsThe e-commerce software company is set to unveil third-quarter earnings before markets open on Thursday.

