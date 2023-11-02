Europe’s Great Housing Crisis Is Only Getting Started

“I spent so many nights lying awake,” said Milena, a 37-year-old teacher, overlooking the overgrown shrubs and weeds where her kids were supposed to be playing. “What makes me angry is that we were so close.”

The hardest-hit countries are among the wealthiest. New building permits in Germany have fallen more than 27% in the first half. Permits in France are down 28% through July, and UK home building is expected to drop more than 25% this year. Sweden is suffering its worst slump since a crisis in the 1990s, with building rates less than a third of what’s deemed necessary to keep up with demand.

The squeeze on housing risks widening social divides by forcing people to shell out more of their income for accommodation. Attitudes toward migrants could also further deteriorate as they’re increasingly seen as rivals for scarce living space. In Lörrach — a town in southern Germany — several dozen tenants were forced to move apartments earlier this year to make way for refugees.

Governments used to take a more active role in housing. A significant share of Sweden’s existing homes were built as part of a state-led initiative to add a million dwellings between 1965 and 1974. In Germany, cities like Berlin built massive residential estates for workers migrating to urban centers after the end of World War I.

In East Germany, where the far-right AfD has the strongest support, housing anxiety is particularly acute. After reunification, many lost the right to live in houses the communist regime once provided. Today, East Germans are still less likely to own property than their West German peers.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Housing Crisis in Cape Breton: Mother and Daughter Struggle to Find RentalCharlene MacIntyre and her mother Margaret are facing homelessness as they struggle to find a suitable rental in Cape Breton due to the housing crisis. Many landlords are overwhelmed with inquiries and slow to respond.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Housing Crisis in Cape Breton: Mother and Daughter Struggle to Find RentalCharlene MacIntyre and her mother Margaret are facing homelessness as they struggle to find a suitable rental in Cape Breton due to the housing crisis. Many landlords are overwhelmed with inquiries and rentals are being snatched up quickly.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

CBCNEWS: Sign away his son or be homeless: Single dad struggling in St. John's housing crisisTristen Keats has full custody of his three-year-old son and currently has nowhere else to live except with his mother. However, he won't be able to stay there for much longer.

Source: CBCNews | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Debate over Canada’s immigration levels intensifies amid housing crisisThe federal government is sticking to its plan to welcome nearly one-million new permanent residents in the next two years. As Meghan Cobb reports, there are growing concerns the country’s housing market can’t handle the increased population.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: City of Prince George buying downtown motel for $4.15 millionBC Housing will continue to lease the building for supportive housing needs

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Ontario Scraps Harmonized Sales Tax on Purpose-Built Rental HousingOntario is eliminating its portion of the harmonized sales tax on purpose-built rental housing to encourage construction. The province will remove its eight per cent tax if the federal government drops the five per cent goods and services tax on rental housing builds. The changes will apply to new rental housing units such as apartment buildings, student housing, and senior residences built for long-term care rental accommodation.

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕