EU leaders welcome dialogue efforts between Serbia and Kosovo

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireBRUSSELS (Reuters) - Leaders of the European Union on Friday welcomed dialogue efforts between Serbia and Kosovo and urged them to normalise relations after last month's violence at a village in northern Kosovo.

"We welcome the engagement of the two parties in the discussions held yesterday in Brussels," the leaders of France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement released following a summit of European heads of state and government.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti met a European delegation which included the leaders of France, Italy and Germany, along with top EU officials, the statement said. headtopics.com

Tensions between Belgrade and Pristina have run high since Sept. 24, when around 30 armed Serbs stormed the village of Banjska in Kosovo's predominantly Serb north and barricaded themselves into a Serbian Orthodox monastery.

Police recaptured the monastery after a shootout in which three attackers and a Kosovo police officer were killed, and the gunbattle prompted new international concern over stability in Kosovo. Kosovo has an ethnic Albanian majority and declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after a guerrilla uprising and a 1999 NATO intervention. headtopics.com

"Without progress in normalising relations, both sides risk missing important opportunities," the EU leaders said.

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

Serbia, Kosovo Get Blunt Message From EU Leaders to End TensionSerbia and Kosovo were told to dial back mounting tensions during a meeting with the leaders of Germany, France and Italy on the sidelines of a European Union summit in Brussels. Read more ⮕

ATLANTIC ECONOMIC COUNCIL: Another challenging year for Atlantic Canada’s economy in 2024Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Conservatives challenging Nasdaq board diversity rule appeal to full 5th CircuitExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

The Bomadils nominated for three Canadian Folk Music AwardsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Cobequid Wildlife Rehab Centre helping injured critters return homeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

July cyber-attack continues to delay tax bills for Kings County, N.S., property ownersExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕