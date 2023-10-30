EU-Australia Trade Deal in Balance as Endgame Talks Begin

China’s Fraying Ties to Myanmar’s Tin Hub Threaten Key SupplyWar With Hamas Tests Israel’s Economic Resilience to Its LimitHalloween Candy Costs Are Surging This YearTesla Woes Bolster Appeal of Top China EV Maker BYD: Tech WatchEvergrande Winding-up Hearing Adjourned by Hong Kong CourtIt’s Time to Short European Banks After Rally, JPMorgan SaysMTN Restates Nigeria Foreign-Exchange Losses, Appeals Tax DemandOil Drops After Israel Launches Ground Offensive of Gaza StripSaudis May Pause Run of...

5 Billion Credit Fund to Chase Bank Loan SalesWar With Hamas Tests Israel’s Economic Resilience to Its LimitHalloween Candy Costs Are Surging This YearTesla Woes Bolster Appeal of Top China EV Maker BYD: Tech WatchEvergrande Winding-up Hearing Adjourned by Hong Kong CourtIt’s Time to Short European Banks After Rally, JPMorgan SaysMTN Restates Nigeria Foreign-Exchange Losses, Appeals Tax DemandStrained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpWar With Hamas Tests Israel’s Economic...

Australia says EU trade deal is likely years away after rejecting termsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

EU and Australia Face Critical Round of Free Trade TalksThe EU and Australia are entering a crucial round of free trade negotiations, with both sides warning that a failure to reach a deal now could cause significant delays. The two sides have been working on an agreement for over five years, but final sticking points remain. Australia seeks greater access to the European market for its agricultural products, while Brussels wants to end the use of certain geographic locators on products. Although there is cautious optimism, neither side is fully convinced that a deal will be reached. Read more ⮕

Australia Walks Away from Trade Talks With EU Over AgricultureAustralia has walked away for the second time in three months from talks with the European Union toward a free trade deal. Read more ⮕

Australia's Free Trade Negotiations with EU Fail to Make ProgressAustralia's trade minister announced that the free trade negotiations with European Union officials in Japan did not make any progress. Australian farmers have expressed concerns about the deal, stating that it does not allow enough of their products into the EU market. Negotiations will continue in the future. Read more ⮕

Australia says it made no progress in trade talks with EUExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Australia Walks Away From EU Trade Talks Over Agriculture(Bloomberg) -- Australia has walked away for the second time in three months from talks with the European Union toward a free trade deal, almost certainly... Read more ⮕