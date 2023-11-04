Etobicoke's Official Coat of Arms Under Scrutiny for Perpetuating Anti-Indigenous Stereotypes

City staff are looking to scrap Etobicoke's official coat of arms on the grounds that it perpetuates anti-Indigenous stereotypes, CBC Toronto has learned. Coun. Stephen Holyday, who chairs Etobicooke's community council, says he wants a halt to the city's plan to scrap the Etobicoke coat of arms until councillors have an opportunity to debate the issue.

(Mike Smee/CBC)City staff are looking to scrap Etobicoke's official coat of arms on the grounds that it perpetuates anti-Indigenous stereotypes, CBC Toronto has learned. The emblem includes an Indigenous figure kneeling above a banner that reads "tradition," facing a European explorer, who's kneeling above the word "progress." "Concerns were raised by ity staff and members of the public about the outdated, stereotypical imagery of an Indigenous person that can be considered cultural appropriation," city spokesperson Russell Baker said in an email to CBC Toronto. "Engagement with several city divisions, including the Indigenous Affairs Office and People & Equity...determined that the coat of arms does not reflect the city's values of reconciliation and inclusion." Chief Stacey Laforme of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation says he finds the imagery on the coat of arms disturbing. He's calling for a public discussion to resolve the issu

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBC: Indigenous Cast and Crew Create All-Indigenous Horror Web SeriesIn the new CBC Gem web series, featuring an all-Indigenous cast and crew, tainted bannock leads to hallucinogenic terror. Mitchell Saddleback and Damien Eagle Bear, co-writers and co-stars of the series, collaborated to bring the idea of an all-Indigenous horror series to life. Set in the small First Nations community of Bent Creek, the series revolves around a community meeting to decide the fate of an old residential school, where the bannock served becomes tainted. Indigenous writers are drawn to the genre due to their similar tastes in horror movies.

Source: CBC | Read more »

HUFFPOSTCANADA: This $40 Old Navy Coat Has HuffPost Editors (And Everyone Else) ObsessedJanie is a senior editor for HuffPost Life and HuffPost Shopping. She was the founding editor of HuffPost's Miami bureau, edited HuffPost's trends, locals and lifestyle teams, launched several Life verticals and previously worked for NBC, SB Nation, USF Graphicstudio and the Museum of Modern Art.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: B.C. Indigenous summit addresses the elephant in the backroomVANCOUVER — British Columbia Premier David Eby says Indigenous leaders 'raise an important point' about bureaucrats standing between First Nations and political leaders on the path to reform.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

PGCITIZEN: Indigenous initiatives amplify opportunities for jobs in technologyHaving Indigenous people contribute to building technologies is an important aspect of digital sovereignty

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Indigenous initiatives amplify opportunities for jobs in technologyHaving Indigenous people contribute to building technologies is an important aspect of digital sovereignty

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

GLOBALCALGARY: Sask Polytech announces strategy to boost Indigenous enrolmentSaskatchewan Polytechnic announced a strategy to boost Indigenous enrolment and success.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »