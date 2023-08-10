Ethics Commissioner's Decision on Conservative MP's Participation in Food Price Debates Needs Clarification

A recent decision by the interim ethics commissioner prohibiting a Conservative MP from debates relating to certain bills concerning high food prices needs more clarifying details if other members of Parliament are to know how to avoid potential conflicts of interest in similar situations, according to public law experts. Conservative MP Scott Reid (Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, Ont.) received a letter from interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein on Oct.

6 informing him that he should recuse himself from discussions in the House concerning retail grocery prices because of Reid's own private interests as chair of the board of Giant Tiger stores. Reid may not participate in debates or votes relating to Bill C-56, the Affordable Housing and Groceries Act, and Bill C-352, the Lowering Prices for Canadians Act, according to the lette





TheHillTimes » / 🏆 11. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gordon Reid, founder of discount store chain Giant Tiger, dies at 89Gordon Reid, the Canadian businessman who founded discount store chain Giant Tiger, has died at 89. Read more here.

Source: financialpost - 🏆 7. / 85 Read more »

Conservative MPs trip to UK funded by Canadian carbon tax critic, Hungarian conservative think-tankSuch junkets are a long-standing perk of parliamentary life, as advocacy groups and sometimes foreign governments try to win favour by paying for MPs&8217; and senators&8217; travel costs to help forge international relationships.

Source: iPoliticsCA - 🏆 36. / 63 Read more »

Scott McGillivray Says Season 4 Of ‘Scott’s Vacation House Rules’ Got ‘Out Of Control’Speaking to ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair, Debra Salmoni and Scott McGillivray talk about the fourth season of “Scott’s Vacation House Rules”, with McGillivray revealing that “things got out of control”. New episodes air Mondays at at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada and STACKTV.

Source: ETCanada - 🏆 67. / 51 Read more »

Christian Lundgaard wins Honda Indy Toronto after start at pole positionLundgaard wins after Scott McLaughlin and Scott Dixon fail in strategic gamble

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Green Leader May recuperating after hospital stayHeard on the Hill: Green Leader May recuperating after hospital stay; plus, Giant Tiger founder and MP Scott Reid's father dies, the Senate gets two new faces, and Greg MacEachern joins the StFX board of governors. By mike_lpnt cdnpoli (subs)

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

Michael Cera Revived The ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Cast Email Chain After a 9-Year Break; Chris Evans Playfully Wrote Back: ‘What The F— Are You Doing?’The 'Scott Pilgrim' crew is all back together, even in the group chat. According to creator Briyn Lee O'Malley, fans may have Michael Cera reviving an old email chain to thank for the new animated series 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off'. [readmore label='READ MORE: ' link='https://etcanada.com/news/1014085/netflix-unveils-first-look-at-new-anime-series-scott-pilgrim-takes-off-featuring-michael-cera-original-cast/' text='Netflix Unveils First Look At New Anime Series ‘Scott Pilgrim…

Source: ETCanada - 🏆 67. / 51 Read more »