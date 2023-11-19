Ethics Commissioner Investigates Chair of Federal Green Fund Over Grant Approval

The federal ethics commissioner has launched an investigation into the chair of the board of directors of a federal green fund after she participated in the approval of more than $200,000 in grants to a private firm she directed.
