Ethereum's Price Increase Indicates End of Massive Decline

massive price decline seemed to have come to an end as the king of altcoin’s price increased in the last 24 hours.

The downtrend pushed the king of altcoins’ price under $3k, which raised alarms and caused panic among investors.At press time, it was trading at $3,257.33 with a market capitalization of over $391 billion.Upon further analysis, we found quite a few other bullish metrics. For example, the token’s active addresses increased by 12%. Meanwhile, its transaction count also surged by nearly 10% compared to yesterday.

The Money Flow Index also followed a similar trend, hinting at a continued price increase. ETH’s price rebounded from the lower limit of the Bollinger Bands, further suggesting that the bull rally might continue.

Ethereum Altcoin Price Decline Bullish Crypto Market Crash Trading Market Capitalization Active Addresses Transaction Count Funding Rate

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Ethereum-killer’ Solana’s co-founder supports EthereumThe SEC's recent probe into Ethereum has stirred speculation amid a 4% decline in Ethereum's value over the past week.

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »

Ethereum: U.S. investors look for other altcoins as ETH’s price fallsEthereum’s [ETH] price decline since briefly trading above $4000 on 11th March has resulted in a drop in its Coinbase Premium Index (CPI).

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana price predictions – What to expect this weekBitcoin fell below the $70k level earlier this month and dragged the rest of the market southward, but Ethereum and Solana show resilience.

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »

Ethereum Price Prediction and Strategy for a $4k ComebackEthereum [ETH] seemed to have become a shadow of its former self after the price collapsed from $3,633 to $3,22o in the last 24 hours

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »

Ethereum: These 4 ‘culprits’ fueled sell-offs, 7% price fallFour whales including notable institutional investors took part in selling off some of their Ethereum [ETH] holdings as the price...

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »

ONDO ‘decouples’ from Ethereum to see green – Is $1 price next?ONDO decoupled from the market as its daily chart remained green while it outperformed Ethereum on the social front...

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »