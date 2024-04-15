Ethereum's Gas Fees and Smart Contract Deployments Decline

has been having a tough time over the last week as its price has declined significantly. However, it wasn’t just prices that were impacted during this period. Ethereum ’s median gas plummeted to as low as 12.5 gwei, marking the lowest level witnessed this year. At press time, the network’s Gas stood at 8 gwei, as reported by Dune Analytics.

This decline in activity could potentially indicate a slowdown in user engagement or dApp usage, which could have negative implications for Ethereum’s ecosystem.The number of smart contracts being deployed on the Ethereum network fell as well. Additionally, fewer smart contracts being deployed could result in decreased transaction volume and network activity, impacting Ethereum’s overall transaction fees and revenue.However, the price has started to see green. In the last 24 hours, ETH’s price grew by 5.61%. At press time, ETH was trading at $3,242.75. This surge in price could have been caused by whale interest.

While a surge in Ethereum’s price driven by increased whale interest may initially seem positive, it could potentially have negative implications for the broader Ethereum ecosystem.

