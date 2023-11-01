Escalating violence threatens Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico's northern Sonora state

Initially Sonora's public security department took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to report one member of the military had been shot dead, before hastily deleting the post. Images of the Altar attack circulating on social media appear to show one completely burned military truck and another civilian truck peppered with bullet holes and spray-painted "vtasma," believed to be the call sign of a violent wing of the powerful Cazadores gang.

Benjamin Hill, a town 25 miles (40 kilometres) south of Santa Ana, cancelled a parade and altar-decorating ceremony on Tuesday afternoon, then called off all school buses heading north Wednesday. Next Santa Ana indefinitely postponed celebrations planned for this weekend. In Altar, celebrations are going ahead as planned.

