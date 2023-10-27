ER Doctor Appalled At Heavily Ill Woman’s Work Policy, Helps Execute Malicious Compliance

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account.Getting ill is typically an unpleasant enough experience as it is, but sometimes it can be made even worse by one’s employer and their policies.opened up about falling ill and having to deal with her company’s “doctors note to work from home” rule.

Storage Company Charges Client For Something That Never Existed, So She Pretends Like It Does And Now They Have To Find ItCouple's Plan To Outwit Another Passenger Before Takeoff Backfires As The Stranger Ends Up With A Whole Free Row In Return"Lost In History": 50 Pictures That Might Change Your Perspective On The 20th Century (New Pics)50 Times People Had A Beautiful Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed...

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before & After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)49 Infuriating Pics That Illustrate Why People Don't Want To Use Airbnb Anymore24 Funny Illustrations That Show The Cultural Differences Between The East And The West Made By This Artist headtopics.com

Home Owner Films Horrible Changes Tenants Made While Renting His House, Goes Viral With Over 6.1M Views On TikTok Boss Insists Employees Work Until The Last Minute, Gets Exactly That As They Stop Responding After Hours And On The WeekendsElon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Hotel Guest Livid Seeing Front Desk Employee Drinking In A Bar After Work, Files A Complaint Yet Ends Up Being Put On A 'Do Not Reserve' ListPeople Applaud This Worker Who Maliciously Complied With Boss’s Demands To Work 9 To 6 After Getting Scolded For Leaving 10 Minutes Early“I've Upgraded To First Class”: Woman Demands Passenger Who Paid For His Seat Move, Captain Decides To Lure Her Out Of The Plane And Leave Her... headtopics.com

Read more:

boredpanda »

“Bro Came Through For Me”: Doctor Makes Sure Ill Woman Abides By Her Employer’s RulesGetting ill is typically an unpleasant enough experience as it is, but sometimes it can be made even worse by one's employer and their policies; and for this redditor, it was. Read more ⮕

Calgary doctor seeks medical professionals willing to accompany him to Gaza, federal supportA Calgary doctor is seeking support from the federal government and is searching for other medical professionals willing to go to Gaza with him. Read more ⮕

Calgary doctor willing to risk life in Gaza | Watch News Videos OnlineA call has been made to Canadian medical professionals and the Canadian government to support a health convoy to Gaza. As Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports, a Calgary doctor is willing to put his life on the line to help those in need. Read more ⮕

Man Dies From Consuming Pasta That Was Out Too Long, Doctor On TikTok Explains The ScienceDoctor and TikToker Dr. Joe went viral for explaining why a 20-year-old man died after eating pasta that had just been sitting out a bit too long. Read more ⮕

One in four Ontarians could be without a family doctor in 3 years: surveyA family doctor in the Toronto area says she feels like she is “drowning” with the seemingly insurmountable piles of paperwork she has to complete for her patients. Read more ⮕

Heavily armed police surround home in search for suspect in the fatal shooting of 18 in MaineLEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Heavily armed police surrounded a home Thursday as they searched for a U.S. Army reservist who authorities say killed 18 people and wounded 13 in a mass shooting at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine. Read more ⮕