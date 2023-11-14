Equestrian Events Cancelled in Nova Scotia Due to Equine Herpes Outbreak

Equestrian events across Nova Scotia are being cancelled in an effort to prevent the spread of equine herpesvirus-1, after an outbreak a local veterinarian says has killed four horses. Dr. Trevor Lawson, an equine practitioner in Nova Scotia and the president of the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association, says the four horses were all at the same barn — one case was lab confirmed on Nov. 3, the other three are considered presumptive positives.

It's also highly transmissible, spread through the air when an infected horse coughs, or by nasal secretion if horses are nose-to-nose or indirectly with water buckets or grooming equipment

