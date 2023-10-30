Environmental Impact Statement Ordered for Salmon Hatchery Expansion Project in Newfoundland

STEPHENVILLE, N.L. — The Atlantic Salmon Federation says an environmental impact statement (EIS) process for a salmon hatchery expansion project on Newfoundland’s west coast was a necessity.

Last week, Environment Minister Bernard Davis ordered an EIS for Mowi Canada’s Northern Harvest plan to increase production at its Stephenville hatchery from 4.5 million Atlantic salmon smolt to 6.7 million annually.

The fish would be used to stock the 39 seawater farms the company is currently licenced to operate near St. Alban’s, on the province’s south coast.The $51 million project, first proposed in 2018, was initially approved by the provincial government, but the Salmonid Association of Newfoundland, represented by lawyers from Ecojustice, took the matter to court, arguing the province didn’t consider the sea cage component. headtopics.com

In a press release issued Friday, the ASF stated the minister’s decision ends a saga that began more than five years ago and included multiple attempts by the government to exempt the company from completing an EIS.“ASF and our partners have worked hard to set the precedent that projects like Mowi’s expansion require the highest level of environmental scrutiny,” Bill Taylor, the ASF’s president, said in the prepared statement. “It’s the only reasonable decision.

“The minister cannot ignore public concern or the fact that sea-cage salmon farms have long-lasting, serious consequences for wild fish and the environment.”Davis received more than 200 letters of concern and submissions from groups and individuals before making the decision. headtopics.com

During the upcoming EIS process, Mowi must hold public hearings about the project, gather data about wild salmon in the area, and outline how it will prevent farmed salmon escapes and other environmental damages.The ASF says the area off Newfoundland’s south coast, where Mowi and other companies are trying to expand, is a hotspot for biodiversity and one of the most productive marine ecosystems in the entire Atlantic region according to the government of Canada.

