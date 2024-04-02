Environmental Groups Call for Expanded Review of Canada's Forestry Sector Emissions

Nearly a dozen environmental groups are calling on the federal government to expand its review of Canada’s forestry sector emissions, saying the current scope fails to address their concerns about underreporting. In an open letter, the groups say the federal government’s review must consider how forestry emissions are estimated in the first place. The letter, signed by representatives from 11 environmental groups including Nature Canada, says the review’s scope undermines its credibility.
The letter comes after the federal environment commissioner issued a report last year recommending Ottawa initiate an independent review to look at how it estimates and reports on emission related to logging. In response to that report, the government agreed that independent review was important but noted that the science underlying its carbon reporting was peer-reviewe
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »
Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »