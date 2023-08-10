Environmental Advocates Prepare for United Nations Climate Conference in Dubai

Environmental advocates heading to Dubai for the United Nations climate conference say the major issues to watch for will include the first global report card showing where countries stand on their climate commitments, the growing momentum to phase out fossil fuels, and pressure from developing countries for funding mechanisms to help them deal with present and future climate disasters.

The United Nations’ annual climate conference, known this year as COP28, is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. Approximately 70,000 people are expected to attend, and Canada will have one of the largest official delegations. Federal, provincial, territorial, and municipal government representatives will be going, along with Indigenous leaders, civil society groups, and oil and gas industry representatives. This year’s conference, which will build on COP27 last year in Egypt, will include the first ‘global stocktake’ of how far countries have fallen behind on their 2015 Paris Agreement commitment

