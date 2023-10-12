Entrepreneur Builds Mini Beach Resort in Quebec

Montreal entrepreneur Denis Dumas spent 18 years transforming a 2,800-square-foot house into a mini beach resort. He calls it 'Cuba in Quebec' with a karaoke stage, cabana, tiki bar, and palm trees. Dumas moved to the house full-time after a work hiatus and now enjoys his dream vacation home.





Montreal protest honours pedestrians and cyclists killed on Quebec roadsTo mark the tenth anniversary of the Ghost Bike Montreal initiative, the group organized a moving tribute to cyclists and pedestrians killed on Quebec roads.

Montreal, Quebec announce new money to steer youth away from gun-related crimesThe new program aims to convince young people who are at risk of committing violent crimes to 'choose a different lifestyle.'

Two Montreal Island towns file court challenge to Quebec language law reformMONTREAL — Two Montreal suburbs filed a court challenge today to Quebec's 2022 language reform, seeking to be exempted from several articles of the law commonly known as Bill 96.

