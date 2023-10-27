Entire board at Banff Centre dismissed by Alberta government

The centre in the mountain town of Banff, west of Calgary, develops and promotes creative work in the arts, sciences, business and the environment.

The government says in a statement late Thursday that it’s supporting the centre as it focuses on its mandate while “strengthening its future competitiveness and sustainability.” It says the temporary administrator, Paul Baay, will review the internal processes and policies at the Banff Centre over the next six to nine months, and take on the responsibilities of the board of governors until a new chair and board can be appointed.

Baay, who’s president and chief executive officer of Touchstone Exploration Inc., has worked for various oil and gas companies in the past 25 years.He has also served on numerous boards and is the current chairman of the Alberta Foundation for the Arts. headtopics.com

Health-care standards not met at Alberta correctional centre, report findsEDMONTON — Two inmates at the Edmonton Remand Centre died and three others were hospitalized after receiving poor medical care at the institution, the province's public interest commissioner has found.

