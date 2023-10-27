Enter for a chance to win six tickets to Gord Bamford concert at The Machine Shop

Enter for a chance to win six tickets to a Gord Bamford concert at the Machine Shop No purchase required. Contest begins on Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. Toronto time and ends on Nov. 3, 2023 at 12 p.m. Toronto time. There is 1 prize available to be won consisting of: (i) Six tickets to the Gord Bamford Canadian Dirt Tour on Wed Nov. 8 at 7.00pm at The Machine Shop in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

(approximate retail value (“APR”) $240 Open to legal residents of Canada, excluding Quebec, who are age of majority in their province or territory of residence at time of entry. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received before contest closes. Entrant information may be used for marketing. Limit 1 entry per person, except where stipulated: 20 extra entries by visiting website https://www.sootoday.com/ , 20 extra entries by sharing on X (formerly Twitter.com).

Read more:

SooToday »

Crypto prices enter correction territory after spot Bitcoin ETF hype quiets downCryptocurrency prices entered correction territory on Thursday as the Bitcoin ETF hype subsided, with analysts saying the bottom is in, and prices will chop higher from here. Read more ⮕

Israeli Ground Forces Enter Gaza for Second Day of RaidsThe Israel Defense Forces released footage on Friday showing ground forces conducting a second consecutive day of “targeted raids” in Gaza. The IDF said jet ... Read more ⮕

AUS Basketball: Acadia Axewomen enter season with championship aspirationsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Optimism hits a key obstacle – Bulls can re-enter hereOptimism recorded two legs of recovery since 19 October. At press time, it was about to front the third one but faced these obstacles. Read more ⮕

Israel Latest: Troops Again Enter Gaza For Limited Raid(Bloomberg) -- Israel said it sent troops on a limited raid into Gaza for the second night running, as preparations for a more extensive ground offensive... Read more ⮕

AUS Basketball: Acadia Axewomen enter season with championship aspirationsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕