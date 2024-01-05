Englishman Pimblett Continues to Impress in UFC

The 29-year-old Englishman signed with the organization in 2021, debuted to much fanfare and proceeded to rattle off five consecutive wins inside the Octagon. Still on the outskirts of contention in the lightweight division, Pimblett figures to play a prominent role in the UFC’s plans in the days, months and years ahead. He last appeared at UFC 296, where he put in a workmanlike effort and outpointed “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 13 winner.

As Pimblett awaits word from matchmakers on his first assignment of 2024, a look at a few of the rivalries that have helped shape his career to this point: Pimblett struck gold for the first time as a pro with the Full Contact Contender featherweight championship, as he disposed of “The Machine Gun” with a rear-naked choke in the second round of their FCC 12 headliner on March 28, 2015 at Macron Stadium in Bolton, England. The previously unbeaten Petshi bowed out 1:56 into Round 2. Pimblett wore down the Atch Academy export with persistence and pace, made his way to the back in the second round and secured his position with a body triangle





