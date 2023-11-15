Enbridge announces spree of acquisitions

Canadian hydrocarbon shipping and utility giant Enbridge has announced a spree of acquisitions, including the purchase of natural gas pipelines in Texas and Arkansas for US$1.2 billion. The company also revealed a 625 million euro deal to buy Canada Pension Plan's stake in two German offshore wind farms. Enbridge has been investing in renewable energy, including a 10% ownership of a US food waste management company.

The size of the acquisitions has caught many investors off-guard, leading credit rating agencies to cut their outlook on Enbridge

