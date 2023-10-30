Harden yanked his yellow hood over his head and laughed at times with his teammates -- notably-- as he sat out a third straight game. The official listed reason: return to competition reconditioning.

Harden has practiced off and on with the Sixers and participated in Sunday’s film session and walkthrough. But his trade demand lingers over the organization and there’s no telling when it will be resolved.

Harden had a quick highlight or two in the pregame hype video, though the 10-time All-Star was otherwise not acknowledged by the Sixers. Embiid's status for the home opener also was in doubt after an early morning arrival from Canada following Saturday night’s victory over the Raptors. The 76ers flirted with resting Embiid.Embiid instead was fired up, no doubt galvanized by the “MVP! MVP!” chants that echoed throughout the Wells Fargo Center. The calls from 20,000 fans each night for Embiid to win the award was spoken into existence last season. headtopics.com

Embiid and 76ers were also bounced from the second round and that ugly exit sparked an offseason of upheaval. took over as coach for the fired Doc Rivers. Harden later demanded a trade, called team president Daryl Morey a liar, and was a late arrival for training camp.He also had seven assists, six blocked shots and four WWE-style crotch chops that helped the Sixers build an 18-point lead through three.

De’Anthony Melton heaved a pass from free throw line to free throw line that Embiid caught and drove to the bucket for a finger-roll layup and a 93-71 lead. Embiid then mimicked a crude Degeneration X chop that sent the crowd into a frenzy. He missed the free throw but, who cared at that point? headtopics.com

