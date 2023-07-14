Elon Musk Tours Site of Hamas Assault on Israel

Elon Musk, the social media mogul assailed for his endorsement of an anti-Jewish post, toured the site of the Hamas assault on Israel on Monday and declared his commitment to do whatever was necessary to stop the spread of hatred. He watched footage of the Oct. 7 Hamas killing spree and had a live online chat with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





globeandmail » / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netanyahu says Israel will ‘crush and destroy’ Hamas; every Hamas member is a ‘dead man’JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel would “crush and destroy” Hamas in response to its attack. Netanyahu said every Hamas member was a “dead man.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Netanyahu says Israel will ‘crush and destroy’ Hamas; every Hamas member is a ‘dead man’JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel would “crush and destroy” Hamas in response to its attack. Netanyahu said every Hamas member was a “dead man.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Netanyahu says Israel will ‘crush and destroy’ Hamas; every Hamas member is a ‘dead man’JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel would “crush and destroy” Hamas in response to its attack. Netanyahu said every Hamas member was a “dead man.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Israel-Hamas War updates: 9 hostages killed in past 24 hours, Hamas saysSome of the first groups of Canadians to escape the war land in Toronto.

Source: OttawaCitizen - 🏆 21. / 68 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Toronto man says relatives likely abducted by HamasToronto resident Aharon Brodutch is speaking out about the apparent abduction of his brother’s family by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, while calling on the Canadian government to do more to help those taken captive.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Toronto man says relatives likely abducted by HamasToronto resident Aharon Brodutch is speaking out about the apparent abduction of his brother’s family by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, while calling on the Canadian government to do more to help those taken captive.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »