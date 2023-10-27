Elon Musk's X launches two new premium subscription plans

Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWire(Reuters) - Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, rolled out two new subscription plans on Friday, including a Premium+ tier for users willing to pay for an add-free experience.

The Premium+ plan, priced at about $16 per month, includes all the tools and features offered by the platform, minus the ads, the company said in a post on the platform. It will, however, be available for users accessing the platform through a web browser for now, it added.X is also planning to bundle video and audio calling for some users, in a push to turn the platform into an everything app.

Musk has been exploring several options to extensively monetize the social media platform, which he acquired for $44 billion in October 2022.

