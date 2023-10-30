Elon Musk’s hate for Wikipedia reveals his true views on free speech

Elon Musk has a roster of A-list enemies befitting a Master of the Universe: Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau, Stephen King and Mark Zuckerberg, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Then, there’s Wikipedia.

For months now, Mr. Musk has obsessed over the project, saying that it politicizes science and has a left-wing bias. Wikipedia?Wikipedia’s flaws. History may be written by the victors, he said, but not at Wikipedia. There, history is written by “the losers, because they’ve got a lot of time on their hands.” Ouch.

For a low-key, collaborative project whose very name is a synonym for boring, Wikipedia sure gets autocratic personalities hot under the collar.all language versions of Wikipedia in 2019, presumably for failing to abide by the government's censorship regime. Turkey blocked Wikipedia forAnd then there's Mr. Musk, who deploys ridicule, highlighting "the losers" who have somehow become responsible for explaining our world back to us.

Wikipedia does defy the natural order of things. First, there needed to be a self-organizing community of thousands of editors who took on the mission of writing objective truths about the world. And then, just as remarkably, their product – 6.7 million articles in English Wikipedia, alone – had to become broadly trusted and routinely circulated by Google search results.

X (formerly Twitter) under Musk has certainly opened the information floodgates. During the Israel-Hamas War, it has become a free-for-all of disinformation. The European Union has demanded that X get its act together. As one expertYou might chalk up all this chaos to Mr. Musk's claims to being a free-speech absolutist. Yet in practice, he is anything but. Inlast year, Mr. Musk explained his thinking: "By 'free speech,' I simply mean that which matches the law.