Elon Musk's AI Startup xAI to be Integrated into Social Media Platform X

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI will be integrated into his social media platform X and also be available as a standalone app. The startup aims to create AI tools that 'assist humanity in its quest for understanding and knowledge' and has released its first AI model, a bot named Grok. Musk launched xAI in July to rival Google's Bard and Microsoft's Bing AI. Grok has real-time access to info via the X platform, giving it a massive advantage over other models.

xAI works closely with Musk's companies including Tesla and X, the social media firm formerly known as Twitter

