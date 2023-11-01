Electronic Arts raises annual profit forecast after strong second quarter

EA said on Wednesday that"FC 24", its first title in its soccer franchise without the"FIFA" branding in nearly three decades, had more than 14.5 million active accounts within the first four weeks of launch.

The title was the third-highest selling game in September behind"Mortal Kombat 1" and"Starfield", according to research firm Circana. EA's"Madden NFL 24" was placed fourth. The strength in"Madden NFL" and the previous soccer title, "FIFA 23", helped the company report a 4% rise in net bookings to $1.82 billion for the September quarter. That was higher than estimates of $1.78 billion, according to LSEG data.(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

