Electric Vehicle Sales in Canada Face Challenges Despite Record Breaking Demand

With electric vehicle sales in Canada breaking records every year, the demand is clear, say advocates of EVs. But some observers say data shows that most Canadians still aren't particularly eager to buy one and that federal targets might be difficult to achieve.





Canada's Mandate for Zero Emission Vehicles: How Far Can Electric Cars Go?Experts say that range anxiety is no longer a major concern for electric vehicle (EV) owners in Canada, as the range of EVs has significantly improved over the years. Most cars and trucks now have a range of at least 300-350 kilometres, making them a viable option for daily commuting. However, for long-distance trips, charging stops will still be necessary.

Canada to Ban Gasoline and Diesel Vehicles by 2035New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end sales of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel in 2035. The Electric Vehicle Availability Standard will encourage automakers to make more battery-powered cars and trucks available in Canada.

Canadians face challenges in setting up at-home charging infrastructure for electric vehiclesExperts say potential buyers often overlook the cost and logistical challenge of setting up at-home charging infrastructure before driving their brand-new car home.

