Elected Jewish Chicago Leaders Criticize Brandon Johnson in Letter

Elected Jewish Chicago Leaders Scorch Brandon Johnson in Letter Declining ‘Roundtable’ Meeting Invite

“True change can only start at the top. Before calling for a roundtable on antisemitism, a true leader should begin by demonstrating a modicum of empathy for the Jewish community — we have seen none of that,” the letter read.Silverstein, Feigenholtz, and Morgan are all Democrats, which just further demonstrates the way that the issue of the Israel-Hamas war has deeply divided their Party.

Chicago Jewish Leaders Brandon Johnson Letter Meeting Invitation Criticism Empathy Leadership

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LegInsurrection / 🏆 3. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria recalls Johnson & Johnson children's cough syrup over toxic substanceNigeria's health regulator is recalling a batch of Johnson & Johnson children's cough syrup after finding a high level of a potentially fatal toxic substance. The syrup has been linked to the deaths of children in other countries.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Johnson & Johnson boosts heart device business with US$12.5-billion Shockwave Medical dealThe acquisition gives Johnson & Johnson access to a device that uses shockwaves to break down calcified plaque in heart vessels, similar to how kidney stones are treated

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Shockwave Medical for $12.5 BillionJohnson & Johnson has agreed to purchase Shockwave Medical for $12.5 billion, expanding its range of medical devices for treating heart diseases. The acquisition will provide J&J with access to a device that uses shockwaves to break down calcified plaque in heart vessels. This move is part of J&J's strategy to strengthen its cardiac health business.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Johnson & Johnson can contest evidence linking its talc to cancer, U.S. judge rulesJohnson & Johnson will get a new chance to contest the scientific evidence linking talc to ovarian cancer, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday, potentially disrupting more than 53,000 lawsuits the company is now facing over its talc products.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Chicago Voters Reject Mayor's Plan to Increase Real Estate TaxesChicago voters rejected Mayor Brandon Johnson’s plan to increase taxes on real estate transactions of $1 million or more, dealing a blow to the first-term Democrat’s progressive agenda.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Agriculture, entertainment top of mind at Brandon winter fairThe annual event — one of only two such fairs in the country to receive a royal warrant — takes over the massive Keystone Centre in downtown Brandon each spring break.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »