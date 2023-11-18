Elderly Gardeners Seek Affordable Help to Maintain Landscapes

Betty has sent along a thought-provoking email, on a topic that had been discussed among a group of her women friends. All the women had created beautiful gardens that had begun to present challenges as the women entered their 70s and 80s and energy levels changed. Some had moved, downsizing to situations that limited gardening to balcony pots.

Others continue to enjoy gardening and want to carry on with it, but have reached a point of needing help to keep their landscapes adequately maintained. Betty describes the cost of hiring that help as “prohibitive.” She adds, “I thought some of your readers might have aged into the same dilemma and wondered whether you might have some ideas for us.” Since all of us gardeners, if we are fortunate, will advance into the “elderly” category, this issue is worth serious consideration. The first idea that comes to mind is that “help” need not be impossibly expensive. There might even be people willing to be called on to lend a han





