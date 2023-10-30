Elderly Canadians remain at higher risk of serious COVID from first infections, study suggests

New Canadian data reaffirms that while the vast majority of the population has likely caught the virus behind COVID-19 at least once, more than four in 10 elderly adults may have avoided infection so far — while remaining at the highest risk for hospitalization and death.A health-care worker administers the COVID-19 vaccine in Toronto in 2021 as part of an outreach program to get seniors vaccinated.

The researchers looked at both seroprevalence — signs of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection in blood samples from various age groups, at different points in the pandemic — and health-care data on severe illness.

"First infections among older adults may still contribute substantial burden from COVID-19," the authors wrote. Her team's most recent round of research estimated one death for every 80 newly infected seniors who are 80 and older. headtopics.com

Several medical experts agreed that vaccination campaigns need to stress that seniors should strongly consider getting this fall's updated COVID shots, which have been tailored to better match the virus strains currently circulating.COVID keeps evolving, but so does our immunity. Are we now at a 'stalemate' with this virus?

But Chagla said the study's approach may have been hindered by waning antibodies in people's blood, leading to an underestimate of the true number of prior infections. The research team also didn't test and retest the same cohort of people over time but rather looked at fresh sets of 2,000 anonymous blood samples. headtopics.com

For all higher-risk individuals, including seniors — and particularly those who haven't yet experienced their first confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection — Sang recommended maintaining basic precautions throughout the fall and winter.

