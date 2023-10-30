Einarson splits 2 games at Pan Continental championships, Gushue drops men's opener

The event serves as a world championship qualifier for countries outside Europe.

Lu made a single in the sixth end and the teams shook hands after Einarson made a raise takeout for a deuce in the seventh. In the evening draw, Einarson led 2-1 after three ends. Japan scored one in the fourth and stole two in the fifth to grab a 4-2 lead. Canada bounced back with three in the sixth to take a 5-4 lead, but Japan scored two in the seventh and eighth ends to go up 8-5.

“I thought their team played really well, and I know for myself, I wasn’t super happy with my performance, so I’m looking to turn that around,” said second Shannon Birchard. “A couple shots here and there, and it’s a different game. I think we can just take what we learned from this game and improve going forward.” headtopics.com

Japan, South Korea and U.S. lead after opening day with 2-0 records, followed by Canada and Mexico at 1-1. New Zealand, Taiwan and Australia are 0-2. In men's round-robin play, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., was upset 8-5 by South Korea's Jongduk Park on Sunday afternoon.

Gushue, vice-skip Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden, lead Geoff Walker and coach Caleb Flaxey also started last season’s Pan Continentals with a loss. In 2022, the United States won the opening round-robin victory against the Canadians. headtopics.com

"My draw in the fifth end was the turning point. I threw what I wanted and the ice was a little heavier in one direction than the other and we didn’t catch onto it as early as we should have and it cost us,” said Gushue.

