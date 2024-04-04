Egypt Starts Buying LNG to Avoid Summer Gas Crunch

Egypt has started buying liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a rare move to avoid a gas shortage during the summer. The country has signed contracts with several international companies to import LNG shipments. This decision comes as Egypt faces a potential gas crunch due to increased demand during the hot summer months. Egypt has been a net exporter of natural gas in recent years, but the government is now taking steps to ensure domestic supply.

The move is seen as a temporary solution until new gas fields come online

