Efforts underway to airlift stranded killer whale calf to reunite with family

Plans are underway to airlift a stranded killer whale calf out of a remote tidal lagoon off northern Vancouver Island in an effort to reunite it with its family. The two-year-old calf will be lifted out of the lagoon by helicopter and placed in a holding net pen in the ocean until its family pod is nearby.

The plan was agreed upon during a meeting between the Ehattesaht First Nation council, Fisheries Department officials, and marine technical experts.

