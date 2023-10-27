Edward Dooley, convicted of killing son, gets full parole

Edward Dooley was convicted, along with his wife, of second-degree murder in 2002 for the death of his seven-year-old son, Randal.In a recent decision, the Parole Board of Canada said it was granting Dooley full parole.

A release plan in the decision said that Dooley would be taken into the custody of the Canada Border Services Agency upon release and would be deported to Jamaica shortly after. The couple’s three-month trial made headlines across Canada as the devastating details of Randal’s brief life came to light.

The trial found the stepmother was the one who fatally struck Randal and meted out most of the abuse, while her husband turned a blind eye to her actions. "They state that you have 'made it obvious' that you never want the offending to happen again and that you have expressed 'continued sadness' over the victim's death," the board wrote."They rate your accountability level as high."In 2017, he was allowed to temporarily leave prison while supervised to perform community service, which he has said was part of an effort to atone for his crime. headtopics.com

